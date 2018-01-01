Make your meat chili a little healthier by swapping out ground beef with lean turkey. By the time this comfort-food favorite is done simmering, you won’t be able to tell the difference. To bulk up basic turkey chili, add pinto or black beans, chickpeas or quinoa, and use cumin, chili powder and oregano to bring on the heat. An easy way to upgrade this hearty dish is with vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, roasted poblano chiles and even butternut squash. Garnish each bowl with fresh cilantro, melted cheese and a dollop of sour cream for a touch of coolness. Whether you want to finish off your roasted-turkey leftovers, or lighten up your favorite cold-weather supper, our guide to turkey chili has a recipe for every occasion.