Chili con carne is a Tex-Mex classic that’s made with beef, tomatoes, chiles and beans. Originating in the American Southwest in the early 1800s, chili con carne gained popularity after World War I. It is often topped with grated cheese, diced green onions and sour cream, and served with tortilla chips or corn bread. The level of spiciness can be tailored to your taste, but we love using seasoning combinations like ancho chile powder, chipotle, cumin, coriander, oregano and paprika. To upgrade the standard chili, you can get super creative with flavors and add beer, bacon or even coffee. Find all these recipes and more in our guide to chili con carne.