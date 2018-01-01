Chili is a spicy stew typically made with ground meat, tomatoes, beans and chopped peppers. There are so many variations of chili, and it’s actually a great vegetarian dish—skipping the meat and doubling up on pinto or black beans still adds protein and makes a hearty meal. Chili verde is a New Mexican take on classic chili, and uses pork, garlic, roasted green chilis and tomatillos. White chili usually uses chicken or turkey and white beans, and doesn’t have a tomato-based sauce. Hot, spicy chili tastes even more delicious when topped with cool, creamy avocado, sour cream and shredded cheese. Whether you’re a chili connoisseur or want to build up your Tex-Mex recipe repertoire, F&W’s guide has all the recipes you need.