Chicken tortilla soup is the most comforting way to satisfy your Tex-Mex craving. Adding tomatoes to the broth gives it a beautiful color and flavor, and spices like paprika, cumin, chili powder and coriander give tortilla soup a southwestern flair. Some recipes create a pureed soup, blending tortilla strips into the broth so it gets a thick texture and unique flavor. Shredded chicken, garlic and onion are also key ingredients in this tortilla soup, but you could also add beans, corn and green pepper to add protein and flavor. Garnish the soup with fresh avocado, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro for a refreshing, satisfying supper. Here, our best recipes for chicken tortilla soup.