Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken tortilla soup is the most comforting way to satisfy your Tex-Mex craving. Adding tomatoes to the broth gives it a beautiful color and flavor, and spices like paprika, cumin, chili powder and coriander give tortilla soup a southwestern flair. Some recipes create a pureed soup, blending tortilla strips into the broth so it gets a thick texture and unique flavor. Shredded chicken, garlic and onion are also key ingredients in this tortilla soup, but you could also add beans, corn and green pepper to add protein and flavor. Garnish the soup with fresh avocado, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro for a refreshing, satisfying supper. Here, our best recipes for chicken tortilla soup.

1 of 5

Tortilla Soup with Wild Rice

Wild rice is a healthy and earthy addition to this hearty tortilla soup.

2 of 5

Silky Tortilla Soup

Chef Rene Ortiz serves modernist Mexican dishes at La Condesa in Austin. His smoky, tomatoey tortilla soup is a bit simpler and more classic than many of his recipes, but it still has an innovative touch: It's enriched with butter, not tortillas.

3 of 5

Tortilla Soup with Beer

Let your soup get a little drunk so that you may have more flavor. The hops in beer are a delicious addition to classic tortilla soup.

4 of 5

Single Serving Tortilla Soup

Making tortilla soup doesn't have to necessitate inviting over a crowd or storing tons of leftovers. This recipe is perfect for one large dinner or two light lunches or appetizers.

5 of 5

Tortilla-Corn Soup

Corn tortillas help make this soup thick and hearty, and they also act as a crunchy garnish.

