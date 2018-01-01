Chicken noodle soup is one of our go-to meals when we’re sick, but it makes a pretty tasty dinner even if you don’t have a runny nose. To make this classic soup a little more exciting, we love to add cayenne, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, red curry paste or spinach. One of the easiest upgrades for chicken soup is simply stirring in pesto—it’s like adding garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan, basil and S+P all at once, so it’s a supereasy shortcut and gives the broth a beautiful color. You can make your own pesto, or use store-bought to save some time. If you’re looking for a more classic recipe, try adding carrots, parsnips and dill—the root vegetables will add sweetness, and fresh dill will give the soup a fresh, fragrant flavor. Whether you’re a chicken noodle soup purist or want to spice things up, F&W’s guide has a recipe for every occasion.