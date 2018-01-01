Chicken soup is a classic comfort food, but it doesn’t have to be boring. We love to add coconut milk, ginger, kale, avocado and hummus to create interesting takes on this traditional soup. Try a fragrant Thai-inspired version, which has a broth flavored with lemongrass, ginger, lime zest and chiles. Chef Spike Gjerde also adds cauliflower, shiitake and coconut milk to bulk up the soup before adding rotisserie chicken—perfect for using up leftovers. For something a little more traditional, this chicken soup loaded with bacon and potatoes is super hearty and comes together in under an hour. Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine’s guide to chicken soup.