Bisque is a smooth, creamy, flavorful French soup that’s traditionally made with a strained broth made with seafood like lobster, crab or shrimp. The shellfish is usually sautéed lightly in their shells, then simmered in wine and aromatic ingredients. We love to add Tabasco and cayenne pepper to crab bisque; spinach and saffron to briny mussel bisque; and sweet corn or brandy to smooth shrimp bisque. Though this seafood soup is most commonly made with shellfish, we also love to use smoked salmon, especially around the holidays. Here, our best recipes for seafood bisque.