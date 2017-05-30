Seafood Bisque

Bisque is a smooth, creamy, flavorful French soup that’s traditionally made with a strained broth made with seafood like lobster, crab or shrimp. The shellfish is usually sautéed lightly in their shells, then simmered in wine and aromatic ingredients. We love to add Tabasco and cayenne pepper to crab bisque; spinach and saffron to briny mussel bisque; and sweet corn or brandy to smooth shrimp bisque. Though this seafood soup is most commonly made with shellfish, we also love to use smoked salmon, especially around the holidays. Here, our best recipes for seafood bisque. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Spicy Crab Bisque

Tanya Holland's decadent crab bisque is studded with plenty of lump crabmeat. Thanks to a hit of cayenne and Tabasco, the soup has a sneaky heat. This decadent broth takes less than an hour to come together, and it's a perfect make-ahead dish--the crab bisque can be refrigerated without the crab for up to 3 days. Reheat the bisque gently and then add the crab just before serving, and pair with a fruit-forward Chardonnay.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Shrimp-and-Corn Bisque

Emeril Lagasse, star of Food Network's The Essence of Emeril, uses a rich, homemade shrimp stock here, which makes all the difference in this creamy, corn-flecked shrimp soup.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6 © ALDO ROSSI 

Smoked Salmon and Celery Root Bisque

Because chef Michael Allemeier uses a type of half-smoked Pacific chum salmon with a deep color, his bisque is an intense pink. You can use any type of hot- or cold-smoked salmon--just make sure the fish isn't too salty.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Shrimp Bisque with Crab and Tapioca

At his restaurant, John Besh simmers the broth for his bisque with the crushed shells of whole blue crabs. To make this decadent bisque at home, chopped shrimp boiled in their shells flavor the broth for a home version of Besh's tapioca-studded bisque.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Mussel-and-Spinach Bisque

Seafood is an opulent start to Thanksgiving dinner, especially in this briny bisque studded with big, plump mussels and spinach.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Shrimp Bisque with Muscadet and Tarragon

This simple, superlight bisque from the heart of France's Muscadet country has a surprisingly clear and deep shrimp flavor.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up