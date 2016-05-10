Bisque

By Food & Wine
Updated June 09, 2017
A very flavorful French soup, bisque comes in many different versions. Here, we highlight a fire-roasted tomato bisque, a mussel-and-spinach recipe and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Celery Root Bisque with Walnut-Parsley Gremolata

© Con Poulos
Go to Recipe

Food & Wine's Kay Chun sneaks a small piece of Parmesan cheese into this lovely soup, giving it a flavor boost. To make it extra special, she serves the silky bisque topped with a nutty, crunchy and vibrant walnut-and-parsley gremolata.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Shrimp Bisque with Crab and Tapioca

Go to Recipe

At his restaurant, John Besh simmers the broth for his bisque with the crushed shells of whole blue crabs.

3 of 10

Spicy Crab Bisque

© John Kernick
Go to Recipe

Tanya Holland's decadent crab bisque is studded with plenty of lump crabmeat. Thanks to a hit of cayenne and Tabasco, the soup has a sneaky heat.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque

Go to Recipe

This creamy fire-roasted tomato bisque soup calls for store-bought chicken broth and canned tomatoes but the aromatic vegetables give it homemade taste.

5 of 10

Mussel-and-Spinach Bisque

Go to Recipe

Seafood is an opulent start to Thanksgiving dinner, especially in this briny bisque studded with big, plump mussels and spinach.

6 of 10

Smoked Salmon and Celery Root Bisque

© ALDO ROSSI
Go to Recipe

Because chef Michael Allemeier uses a type of half-smoked Pacific chum salmon with a deep color, his bisque is an intense pink. You can use any type of hot- or cold-smoked salmon--just make sure the fish isn't too salty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Chilled Beet and Green Apple Bisque

© Con Poulos
Go to Recipe

Shredding the beets and apples for this deep fuchsia soup cuts down on the cooking time and keeps the sweet-tart flavors fresh.

8 of 10

Shrimp Bisque with Muscadet and Tarragon

Go to Recipe

This simple, superlight bisque from the heart of France's Muscadet country has a surprisingly clear and deep shrimp flavor.

9 of 10

Shrimp-and-Corn Bisque

Go to Recipe

Emeril Lagasse, star of Food Network's The Essence of Emeril, uses a rich, homemade shrimp stock here, which makes all the difference in this creamy, corn-flecked shrimp soup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Pumpkin Bisque with Spicy Shrimp

Go to Recipe

Pumpkin and prawns are the perfect pair in this creamy pumpkin bisque with leeks, white wine and spices.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.foodandwine.com