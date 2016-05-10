Bisque
Celery Root Bisque with Walnut-Parsley Gremolata
Food & Wine's Kay Chun sneaks a small piece of Parmesan cheese into this lovely soup, giving it a flavor boost. To make it extra special, she serves the silky bisque topped with a nutty, crunchy and vibrant walnut-and-parsley gremolata.
Shrimp Bisque with Crab and Tapioca
At his restaurant, John Besh simmers the broth for his bisque with the crushed shells of whole blue crabs.
Spicy Crab Bisque
Tanya Holland's decadent crab bisque is studded with plenty of lump crabmeat. Thanks to a hit of cayenne and Tabasco, the soup has a sneaky heat.
Fire-Roasted Tomato Bisque
This creamy fire-roasted tomato bisque soup calls for store-bought chicken broth and canned tomatoes but the aromatic vegetables give it homemade taste.
Mussel-and-Spinach Bisque
Seafood is an opulent start to Thanksgiving dinner, especially in this briny bisque studded with big, plump mussels and spinach.
Smoked Salmon and Celery Root Bisque
Because chef Michael Allemeier uses a type of half-smoked Pacific chum salmon with a deep color, his bisque is an intense pink. You can use any type of hot- or cold-smoked salmon--just make sure the fish isn't too salty.
Chilled Beet and Green Apple Bisque
Shredding the beets and apples for this deep fuchsia soup cuts down on the cooking time and keeps the sweet-tart flavors fresh.
Shrimp Bisque with Muscadet and Tarragon
This simple, superlight bisque from the heart of France's Muscadet country has a surprisingly clear and deep shrimp flavor.
Shrimp-and-Corn Bisque
Emeril Lagasse, star of Food Network's The Essence of Emeril, uses a rich, homemade shrimp stock here, which makes all the difference in this creamy, corn-flecked shrimp soup.
Pumpkin Bisque with Spicy Shrimp
Pumpkin and prawns are the perfect pair in this creamy pumpkin bisque with leeks, white wine and spices.