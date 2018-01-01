Beef-based soups are wonderfully hearty and especially delicious in the cold winter months. They’re also a great place to use tough, fatty cuts of meat, since they’ll be slow cooked in broth and become incredibly tender. Traditional beef stews usually stick to onions, carrots and potatoes, but we love to add butternut squash and turnips to mix things up. If you’re looking for a super classic beef stew, Jacques Pepin’s recipe is tried and true. Instead of using stock or water, he uses robust red wine to create a deeply flavorful sauce, and adds the vegetables and lardons right before serving. For something more unusual, this tangy beef soup is inspired by an eastern European classic. Pickles and their brine, pitted olives and capers give this soup its tangy flavor, while chorizo and lots of vegetables bulk it up. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to beef soup.