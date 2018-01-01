The only requirement for lentil soup is that it contains lentils—other than that, there are countless ways to prepare it. Indian versions are heavily spiced, while Egyptian recipes are commonly pureed and made in wintertime. Your soup might include your favorite vegetables, various kinds of lentils or different types of meat. The formula for this delicious, hearty soup is completely open to interpretation. To get started, try a basic recipe, such as this red lentil soup, which gets its flavor from a handful of vegetables and seasonings. Check out Food & Wine's guide for other lentil soup ideas.