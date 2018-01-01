Making soup is the perfect way to extract flavor from ingredients that would have otherwise gone to waste—bones, vegetables scraps or last night’s leftovers. Among cultures all over the world, soup is popular as a simple, comforting and versatile dish. It evokes a sense a nostalgia, marking the times Mom’s chicken noodle soup cured your cold or trips where you experienced new flavors. Even chef Eric Ripert connects strong memories to one of his favorites from the south of France (his aunt’s recipe): “At least once a week in the summers we had pistou soup. It’s so hot there. Basically you eat lunch under the shadow of the trees and, at night, at the front of the house—sometimes in the driveway.” F&W’s guide to soups shares our best seasonal ideas, tricks for making creamy soups healthy, how-to’s for developing great stocks and recipes that will fit any occasion.