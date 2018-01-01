Sonoma Travel Guide

F&W features the best wineries, hotels and places to eat and drink, from a restaurant whose owners raise pigs (Zazu) to a family-owned brewery (Bear Republic).

Top Picks

Sonoma Restaurants

Top Hotel

Duchamp Hotel

A luxurious, post-modern retreat. Breakfast pastries are from the fabulous Downtown Bakery and Creamery and the pool’s pretty cool too. duchamphotel.com

Editor’s Pick

  Big Bottom Market: The teeny town of Guerneville now has a place to taste and buy local wines and pick up supplies for hikes through the redwoods.
Tomato-Arugula Pizza at Medlock Ames Winery
Star Winemakers

Nirvana at Medlock Ames

Up on Bell Mountain, Medlock Ames produces amazing wines in a utopian setting. Down in the valley, the tasting room is a little piece of food heaven.

 
Sonoma’s Wildest Party
Wine Country Dispatch

Sonoma’s Wildest Party

The Scribe Winery tale begins with a charming young entrepreneur named Andrew Mariani and a storied piece of land located about three miles east of the Sonoma town square.

 

California Wine Pairings

  • 2009 Grgich Hills Estate Fumé Blanc

    Mike Grgich crafts this biodynamic wine with a decidedly lighter hand than he reserves for his powerful Chardonnays, emphasizing fresh grass and citrus aromas, delicious melon and citrus flavors and a refreshingly bright and layered finish.

  • 2007 Rodney Strong Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

    Aided by a terrific vintage, longtime winemaker Rick Sayre has created an impressively layered, cassis-inflected Cabernet.

  • 2009 Chateau St. Jean Sonoma County Chardonnay

    Winemaker Margo Van Staaveren's basic Chardonnay has been a go-to value white for many years now, and the ’09 will only sustain the wine's reputation. Silky, with an alluring touch of sweet oak, it’s classic California Chardonnay.

  • 2008 La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

    Winemaker Melissa Stackhouse’s deft touch with Pinot Noir is especially impressive given how much she makes of this basic Sonoma Coast bottling. The wine is elegant and aromatic, with plenty of dark-cherry fruit.

  • 2009 Merry Edwards Sauvignon Blanc

    One of California’s surest hands with Pinot Noir, Edwards also makes this perfumed, arresting Sauvignon. Assembled from several Russian River Valley vineyards, the wine combines tangerine and peach with Musqué’s hard-to-define, not-quite-honeysuckle aroma.

    Pairing: 2006 Daniel Gehrs Syrah with Carolina Pulled Pork.

    Carolina Pulled Pork
 

