Sonoma Travel Guide

F&W features the best wineries, hotels and places to eat and drink, from a restaurant whose owners raise pigs (Zazu) to a family-owned brewery (Bear Republic).
Top Picks
Top Hotel
Duchamp Hotel
A luxurious, post-modern retreat. Breakfast pastries are from the fabulous Downtown Bakery and Creamery and the pool’s pretty cool too. duchamphotel.comMore Sonoma Hotels
Star Winemakers
Nirvana at Medlock Ames
Up on Bell Mountain, Medlock Ames produces amazing wines in a utopian setting. Down in the valley, the tasting room is a little piece of food heaven.
Wine Country Dispatch
Sonoma’s Wildest Party
The Scribe Winery tale begins with a charming young entrepreneur named Andrew Mariani and a storied piece of land located about three miles east of the Sonoma town square.