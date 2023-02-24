Solo Stove’s Smokeless Fire Pit Will Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space, and It’s $140 Off

There’s nothing like gathering around a fire pit, especially during those weeks in between seasons. And though spring is quickly approaching, the days and nights still beg for some warmth.

Whether you're hosting at home or looking to spend some time in nature, the Bonfire 2.0 from Solo Stove is a perfect example of a versatile fire pit. It’ll keep you warm, add a hit of ambiance, and even support open-flame cooking with several of its accessories — all the while staying smokeless. And now’s the time to grab one of your own, since it’s $140 off right now.

Solo Stove

To buy: Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0, $260 (originally $400) at solostove.com

This fire pit is a tested-favorite of ours — and shoppers, considering it’s garnered over 20,000 five-star reviews on the brand’s website — for a multitude of reasons. It’s a wood-burning stove with a sleek, stainless steel design. You’ll get a stout circular pit (it’s roughly 14-inches tall and 20-inches wide), along with a removable base plate and ash pan to help catch all the debris for a seamless clean up.

And while the design seemed relatively simple to us during testing, the results proved otherwise. It burned exceptionally well, with a consistent level of heat. Since it was designed to have a 360-degree air flow, you can sit anywhere around it and experience the same measure of heat, which is key if you’re using it to help warm up a cool night.

What’s more, the biggest perk we found was that it delivers on its promise to burn with virtually no smoke. You can wave goodbye to lingering scents and teary eyes.

We did find that it burned through wood relatively quickly, but it’s incredibly easy to use. Just pop wood in and light it. Transportation isn’t too difficult either, since it comes with a holding case and weighs around 23 pounds. Take it for a relaxed camping trip, the beach for a cookout, a tailgate, or really anywhere you’d like to cozy up around a fire.

There are tons of accessories you can add on too, like a stand to make it taller or a cast iron plate for extra surface area to cook, though the bonfire itself will brown and bubble up marshmallows and sausages with ease.

Typically $400, you can now snap up the Bonfire 2.0 for $260 with this sale. Totally worth it for a lifetime of warmed-up nights, camping trips, and gatherings, if you ask us.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $260.

