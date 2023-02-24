Lifestyle Kitchen Solo Stove’s Smokeless Fire Pit Will Instantly Upgrade Your Outdoor Space, and It’s $140 Off Shop this Food & Wine-favorite during a rare sale. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington There’s nothing like gathering around a fire pit, especially during those weeks in between seasons. And though spring is quickly approaching, the days and nights still beg for some warmth. Whether you're hosting at home or looking to spend some time in nature, the Bonfire 2.0 from Solo Stove is a perfect example of a versatile fire pit. It’ll keep you warm, add a hit of ambiance, and even support open-flame cooking with several of its accessories — all the while staying smokeless. And now’s the time to grab one of your own, since it’s $140 off right now. Solo Stove To buy: Solo Stove Bonfire Smokeless Fire Pit 2.0, $260 (originally $400) at solostove.com This fire pit is a tested-favorite of ours — and shoppers, considering it’s garnered over 20,000 five-star reviews on the brand’s website — for a multitude of reasons. It’s a wood-burning stove with a sleek, stainless steel design. You’ll get a stout circular pit (it’s roughly 14-inches tall and 20-inches wide), along with a removable base plate and ash pan to help catch all the debris for a seamless clean up. And while the design seemed relatively simple to us during testing, the results proved otherwise. It burned exceptionally well, with a consistent level of heat. Since it was designed to have a 360-degree air flow, you can sit anywhere around it and experience the same measure of heat, which is key if you’re using it to help warm up a cool night. What’s more, the biggest perk we found was that it delivers on its promise to burn with virtually no smoke. You can wave goodbye to lingering scents and teary eyes. We did find that it burned through wood relatively quickly, but it’s incredibly easy to use. Just pop wood in and light it. Transportation isn’t too difficult either, since it comes with a holding case and weighs around 23 pounds. Take it for a relaxed camping trip, the beach for a cookout, a tailgate, or really anywhere you’d like to cozy up around a fire. There are tons of accessories you can add on too, like a stand to make it taller or a cast iron plate for extra surface area to cook, though the bonfire itself will brown and bubble up marshmallows and sausages with ease. Typically $400, you can now snap up the Bonfire 2.0 for $260 with this sale. Totally worth it for a lifetime of warmed-up nights, camping trips, and gatherings, if you ask us. At the time of publishing, the price was at $260. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Amazon's New Valentine's Day Guide Has Our Favorite Kitchen Gifts on Sale These Containers Are the Answer to Your Kitchen Organization Woes – and They Cost Less Than $20 This Is the Absolute Best Spatula for Making Scrambled Eggs