This Comfortable, Easy-to-Clean Kitchen Mat Has Received ‘6 Stars’ from Shoppers—and It’s 40% Off Right Now

Give your feet a break.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on September 1, 2023

We all spend a lot of time standing on our feet, and when at home, most of it is spent in the kitchen preparing meals or baking. And, yes, our feet and legs get tired and achy. They deserve a place that helps cushion and ease any discomfort or pain. The answer: an anti-fatigue mat.

Anti-fatigue mats are soft, pillowy, and feel like paradise for weary toes and feet. They even help with aching backs and provide support to our entire body. And right now, this two-piece kitchen mat set that shoppers say deserves a six-star rating is 40% off at Amazon.

SoftDuo Two-Piece Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Mat Set

These rectangular kitchen anti-fatigue mats by SoftDuo are made from PVC and provide a 0.47 inch thick cushion for you to step on. There are two mats in the set: One measuring 17.3 by 47 inches and the other 17.3 by 29 inches. Each mat has a textured design on the top and a beveled edge that prevents you from catching your foot on it and tripping. These mats stay where you put them also, as they have an anti-slip backing that keeps them firmly in place.

They are a nice decor piece as well, since they’re available in several different colors. The stylish grey is the highest discounted color, but other colors are on sale, including black, blue, and khaki. There’s no need to be concerned about spilling on the mats either, as they are waterproof. Just grab a damp rag to wipe up wet spills or a vacuum to clean up crumbs or debris.

Over 3,300 shoppers have given these anti-fatigue mats a five-star rating, praising them for how well they perform in providing comfort and support. These mats get “6 stars,” one shopper wrote, adding that “they are so good at keeping them comfortable standing for longer periods of time.” They also like their attractive design and how well they clean up.

“The mat is nice and plushy,” says a second customer, adding that their “feet no longer hurt after washing the dishes and cooking.” Another shopper spends a lot of time in their kitchen and reports that “these mats make their days a lot easier” as they’re now able to “bake and cook all day and still be comfortable.”

These anti-fatigue mats are the perfect place  to sink those tired, achy feet. Grab a set now for only $24 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price started at $24.

