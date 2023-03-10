What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Shoppers Are ‘Saving Significant Money’ on Sparkling Water, All Thanks to This Simple Purchase Making sparkling water is as easy as pushing a button. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew There are few better things than an ice-cold can of sparkling on a blisteringly hot day. But drink too much, and things start to add up, both price-wise and environmentally. If you love sparkling water so much that you drink one can of LaCroix a day (I do the same), you might want to consider adding this SodaStream to your kitchen. It has everything you need to make delicious, bubbly water whenever you want it. Amazon To buy: SodaStream Terra Bundle, $160 at amazon.com This SodaStream bundle includes two CO2 cylinders so you can make anything bubbly, a 1-liter carbonating bottle, and two different flavor additives, a lime flavor and a blackberry. It has a sleek design (measuring 17.4- by 11.2- by 9.2-inches) so it can fit on any countertop with ease. According to the brand, one of the CO2 cylinders is enough to replace 126 (16-ounce) bottles, so that is about 168 cans of LaCroix, according to my math. But beyond saving money and reducing waste, the SodaStream is also really easy to use. All you have to do is press a button, and the water inside the bottle becomes carbonated. Plus, you can hold it down for longer if you’re craving something extra bubbly, or even try to carbonate things besides water, like juice. Needless to say, Amazon shoppers are enamored with this thing, and nearly 4,000 customers have given it a perfect rating thanks to its user-friendly design. One shopper who says they drink mostly sparkling water, admits the habit can get expensive. But they write that this is “an incredible money saver!” They add that “within the first month of use I'd saved a significant amount,” but on top of all of that they add that they love that “it also reduces waste.” The bottom line, “even at full price, [they] would recommend this product.” Another shopper isn’t so sure it’s saving them money — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “Our whole family loves this soda stream thing,” they write, adding “We have not figured out if this actually saves us money from not having to buy bottled drinks, because we drink so much more now than before!” If you love sparkling water, it’s time you made the switch to SodaStream. After all, you’ll never run out of sparkling water again. At the time of publishing, the price was $160. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Taking Out Garbage Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Viral Smart Trash Can—and It's on Sale at Amazon These Calphalon Cake Pans Are 64% Off Right Now, Which Means You Can Grab 3 for the Price of One These Are the 'Best' Kitchen Towels According to Shoppers, and They're Just Over $1 Each