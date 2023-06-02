The Secret to My Husband’s Juicy Steaks Is This Brand’s Flavorful Cuts, and They’re on Sale Ahead of Father’s Day

It’s almost summertime which means I always know where my husband is: By the grill. While he’ll cook up nearly anything, including vegetables, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, or shrimp, his specialty is steak, which our three kids frequently request. Unfortunately, fresh grocery store steak that’s not overly fatty can be hard to come by. But we just found an easy way to get access to the highest quality meat and fish to add to my husband’s repertoire, and it gets delivered right to our front door.

Recently, we were given the opportunity to test out different cuts of steak by Snake River Farms, a brand he’d been eyeing, and they’re officially his newest secret to juicy, flavorful, perfectly-cooked steaks that we can’t get enough of. Even better, they’re up to 30% off until June 4 to celebrate Father’s Day.

Snake River Farms

To buy: $279 with code DDM20 (originally $396) at snakeriverfarms.com

When my family of five took our first bite of the Ribeye Filet and New York Strip from Snake River Farms, a premium meat and fish brand, we were surprised by the unexpected juiciness that is never fully achieved with my husband’s typical grocery store go-tos. While I’d categorize him as a decent cook, the flavor delivered using Snake River Farms’ meat moved the needle closer to expert level. No wonder we named it our pick for best place to buy American Wagyu Beef in testing.

The first piece we bit into was from the 8-ounce American Wagyu Gold Grade Ribeye Filet — the brand’s signature offering — which was tender throughout its round shape. It’s evenly marbled to provide delicious flavor without the piece tasting noticeably fatty, thanks to its pre-hand-trimmed quality. The Ribeye was easy to season and cook, and had a buttery, melts-in-your-mouth quality with every taste. My husband was able to cook it to the medium to medium-rare preparation we like, and we all agreed each bite was richer than the last.

Snake River Farms

To buy: Snake River Farms American Wagyu Gold Grade Ribeye Filet, From $45 (originally from $56) at snakeriverfarms.com

The other cut we enjoyed was the long and lean Double R Ranch New York Strip, also on sale, which averages at about 12 ounces and is cut to 1.5 inches. While I’ve rarely eaten this cut outside of a steakhouse, Snake River Farms delivered a hand-trimmed piece that was easy to prepare and consume. My husband applied a mixed blend of staple spices, which complemented the natural essence of the steak, and it was so well-prepared that our son even abandoned his dip-everything-in-ketchup philosophy.

Snake River Farms

To buy: Snake River Farms USDA Prime New York Strip, $39 (originally $52) at snakeriverfarms.com

While raw meat may not be the first thing that comes to mind when brainstorming Father’s Day gifts, it’s a stress-free way to give meat lovers the gift of delicious food without having to go out to eat, and now I plan to give it to the dads I love. The packaging of Snake River Farms’ items was also practical and convenient, as it all came in a packed box with dry ice, along with an insulated (and entirely reusable) tote bag.

If you want to spice up the steaks beyond simple salt and pepper, you can also add some new seasoning to your steaks with Snake River Farms’ Crafted Seasoning Pack, which is also on sale. It arrives in a giftable box and includes a mix of the brand’s Signature Steak Seasoning, Rosemary Roast Seasoning, Santa Maria Seasoning, and Perfect Pork Rub.

Snake River Farms

To buy: $42 (originally $49) at snakeriverfarms.com

If you’re on the hunt for a Father’s Day gift for your loved ones, shop even more barbecue-friendly meat and fish options for every budget from Snake River Farms below while they’re still on sale, and be sure to enter code DDM20 to save 20% on orders over $129.

American Wagyu Black Grade Top Sirloin 10-Ounce

Snake River Farms

To buy: $18 (originally $26) at snakeriverfarms.com

American Wagyu Black Grade Smoked Beef Short Ribs

Snake River Farms

To buy: $191 with code DDM20 (originally $259) at snakeriverfarms.com

Summer Sizzler

Snake River Farms

To buy: $127 (originally $142) at snakeriverfarms.com

Kurobuta Pork Chop

Snake River Farms

To buy: $15 (originally $18) at snakeriverfarms.com