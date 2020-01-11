Vegetarian Snacks

Crispy Baked Zucchini Fries

These addictive baked zucchini fries satisfy your craving for golden, crispy french fries and help you use up extra summer zucchini all at once. A quick dusting with flour followed by a dunk in beaten egg helps lock the panko-and-Parmesan coating in place during broiling, making these perfect for dipping. These cook in just under 10 minutes, giving you plenty of time to stir up our super-fast marinara, enriched with a generous splash of cream.