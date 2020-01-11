Vegetarian Snacks

Peaceburg Pimiento Cheese
Skip the classic mass-market cheddar and hit up your local dairy or cheese shop for a nice aged cheddar to take pimiento cheese to the next level. Chef Evan Babb loves the dry, crumbly Peaceburg cheddar from Wright Dairy, which he pairs with quick-roasted bell pepper and smoky chipotle chile powder for an extra kick as part of his Southern Sampler.Read More
Crispy Baked Zucchini Fries
These addictive baked zucchini fries satisfy your craving for golden, crispy french fries and help you use up extra summer zucchini all at once. A quick dusting with flour followed by a dunk in beaten egg helps lock the panko-and-Parmesan coating in place during broiling, making these perfect for dipping. These cook in just under 10 minutes, giving you plenty of time to stir up our super-fast marinara, enriched with a generous splash of cream.Read More
Balsamic-and-Black-Pepper Pumpkin Seeds
The classic olive oil and balsamic vinegar combination make a great flavoring for roasted pumpkin seed snacks. Adding some sea salt and fresh cracked black pepper gives the seeds added flavor. Slideshow: Pumpkin Seed RecipesRead More
Roasted Edamame Snacks
Edamame roasted in a spiced soy sauce mixture makes a fantastic snack and is also incredibly easy to make. Plus: Japanese Cooking Pantry EssentialsRead More
Crispy Chickpeas
To make these addictive snacks, chef Jason Travi tosses canned chickpeas with flour, coriander and cumin, then fries them. He loves popping them into his mouth while he's watching football. More Tasty Snacks Party Dips and SpreadsRead More