Vegan snacking doesn’t have to be complicated—fresh fruits and veggies, nuts and beans are all delicious and easy to prepare. To satisfy your sweet tooth, try this super healthy date and almond fudge, made with just five ingredients. Sweet Medjool dates, creamy almond butter and shredded coconut create a rich and satisfying vegan treat. For a salty snack that’s packed with protein, we love to toss canned chickpeas with flour, coriander and cumin before frying them to a crisp. Whether you need vegan recipes or want some healthy snack tips, F&W’s guide has a recipe for everyone.