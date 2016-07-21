5 Ways to Upgrade Junk Food

Move over Idaho, The Mount Rushmore State could soon be building a monument to these delicious fried bites of potato. Skip to the tortilla chips the next time you’re craving cheese and try a plate of Totchos instead.

© Kay Chun

You can do better than the store-bought kind.

F&W Editors
July 21, 2016

This National Junk Food Day, try homemade versions of your favorite indulgences. From french fries to candy-studded snack mix, here are seven ways to elevate your favorite junk foods, plus the best wines to pair them with.

1. Pimento Cheese Fries

Chef Jonathon Sawyer takes his french fries over-the-top with a tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping.

2. Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce

Something extraordinary happens to a day-old doughnuts when you cook it on the grill: It becomes incredibly tender on the inside and nicely crisp on the outside.

Eva Kolenko

Cooking doughnuts on the grill gives them an incredible crisp texture.

3. Popcorn

© John Kernick

Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates the ultimate sweet-salty snack.

4. Totchos 

Move over Idaho, The Mount Rushmore State could soon be building a monument to these delicious fried bites of potato. Skip to the tortilla chips the next time you’re craving cheese and try a plate of Totchos instead.

© Kay Chun

This amazing recipe combines two junk food classics: tater tots and nachos.

5. Snack Mix 

The ultimate candy mash-up recipe, this snack mix makes use of whatever you have around from 3 Musketeers to peanut butter cups and throws it all together in a sweet, salty treat that will keep in snacking all week. 

Sugar genius Christina Tosi combines different kinds of candy bars for the ultimate party mix.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up