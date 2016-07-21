5 Ways to Upgrade Junk Food

© Kay Chun
You can do better than the store-bought kind.
This National Junk Food Day, try homemade versions of your favorite indulgences. From french fries to candy-studded snack mix, here are seven ways to elevate your favorite junk foods, plus the best wines to pair them with.
1. Pimento Cheese Fries
Chef Jonathon Sawyer takes his french fries over-the-top with a tequila-spiked pimento cheese topping.
2. Grilled Doughnuts with Blueberry Sauce
Eva Kolenko
Cooking doughnuts on the grill gives them an incredible crisp texture.
3. Popcorn
© John Kernick
Mixing popcorn with glazed pistachios creates the ultimate sweet-salty snack.
4. Totchos
© Kay Chun
This amazing recipe combines two junk food classics: tater tots and nachos.
5. Snack Mix
Sugar genius Christina Tosi combines different kinds of candy bars for the ultimate party mix.