Frasca's Gorp
"We call this the snack food of champions," says Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson of his chocolate-and-raisin-studded mix. It gives him an energy boost during long, intense bike rides and long, intense nights in the kitchen.
Fruit-and-Nut Trail Mix
"At the restaurant, I used to take slices of bacon off trays, stuff them in a roll and eat that as a snack," says chef Jeremy Sewall of Lineage in Brookline, Massachusetts, who has lost about 40 pounds. He now stashes healthy snacks, like this roasted nut mix, everywhere to help him resist other temptations.