The formula for a great snack mix combines complementary textures and flavors together in one bowl. One of our favorites, tiki snack mix, geniusly mixes soy-and-honey-glazed peanuts, bacon and pineapple to create a sweet-and-salty snack that goes well with your favorite cocktail. If putting bacon into your snack mix is too extreme, Food & Wine’s guide also covers classic recipes with pretzels, Chex cereal and nuts. Everyone at your next party will be able to find something that they love.