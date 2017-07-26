Disney World's Secret Menu Nachos Come in a Wagon

There are a lot of eating challenges out there in the world, but one in particular is designed for the Beast, Pumba or Abu in each of us.

Available exclusively at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the secret Nachos Rio Grande Challenge is not for the faint of heart. This whopping order of nachos comes topped with chicken, beef, pork, cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, jalapeños, banana peppers, olives, salsa, and heaps of guacamole and sour cream, along with salsa and queso on the side. It’s designed to feed six to eight people and at $90 per order, it’s best to bring as many willing friends as you can.

Along with the nachos, placing an order for the secret challenge gets you and your friends a reserved table and table side service at the restaurant, complete with tin plates and checkered napkins. Also, did we mention that the nachos are served on a mini-covered wagon by a procession of every server in the restaurant? Yes, some dreams really do come true.

There is, however, a time requirement for getting your hands on this Space Mountain-sized bowl of nachos. Those wanting to take the challenge must arrive between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It’s recommended, though, that you get there early, as one order of the Rio Grande Nachos can trigger a chain reaction of secret-menu orders, causing you to wait as long as two hours for the Frontierland specialty.

If you find yourself visiting Disney World anytime soon and need a few hours to kill in the late afternoon, then the Nachos Rio Grande Challenge is for you. However, if you’re looking for a few lighter food options at Disney World or the original Disneyland, we have you covered as well.