It’s easy to get bored when you rotate through the typical list of go-to, low-calorie snacks: popcorn, sliced vegetables, hummus, yogurt and more. If you’re looking to change up your eating plan but still want to keep it healthy, turn to Food & Wine’s guide for some new ideas. Try black pepper jerky for a good boost of protein, cucumber chips and fresh salsa to keeps the carbs light or spicy kettle corn to switch up an old favorite.