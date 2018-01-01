Jerky is a great, protein-packed snack to fuel you during a midafternoon slump, or to take on a hike or camping trip. Opting for store-bought jerky means lots of additional ingredients you might not want, such as excess sodium. But you can control what goes into your jerky, and save a lot of money, by making your own at home. Follow Food & Wine's step-by-step instructions to learn various recipes, including chef Rachel Graville's Asian-inspired spicy beef jerky, the next time you have a craving.