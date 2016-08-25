7 DIY Snack Bars for Back-to-School

Skip the store-bought kind.
Get ready for back-to-school with delicious, healthy DIY snack bars.
1. Back-to-School Raspberry Granola Bars
Ideal for school bake sales or lunch boxes, these tasty granola bars are quick to put together with pantry staples.
2. Sticky Oat-and-Pine-Nut Bars
These chewy, nutty, white-chocolate-dipped sweets are a little bit granola bar, a little bit trail mix.
3. Cranberry-Pumpkin Seed Energy Bars
Pick your favorite nuts and dried fruit for these fantastic honey-flavored cereal bars.
4. Apricot, Coconut and Almond Bars
These oat bars are like delicious granola made to go.
5. Cranberry-Walnut Power Bars
Natural sweetness like brown rice syrup and natural cane sugar make these gingery, nutrient-bars a healthy choice.
6. Fruit-and-Nut Energy Bars
These dried blueberry and peanut butter-studded bars can be made ahead of time and stored for up to 5 days.
7. Matcha, Pistachio and Quinoa Bars
Energizing matcha powder gives these crunchy, gluten-free bars their brilliant green color.