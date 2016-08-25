7 DIY Snack Bars for Back-to-School

Get ready for back-to-school with delicious, healthy DIY snack bars.

Ideal for school bake sales or lunch boxes, these tasty granola bars are quick to put together with pantry staples.

Ideal for school bake sales or lunch boxes, these tasty granola bars are quick to put together with pantry staples.

These chewy, nutty, white-chocolate-dipped sweets are a little bit granola bar, a little bit trail mix.

These chewy, nutty, white-chocolate-dipped sweets are a little bit granola bar, a little bit trail mix.

Pick your favorite nuts and dried fruit for these fantastic honey-flavored cereal bars.

These oat bars are like delicious granola made to go.

These oat bars are like delicious granola made to go.

Natural sweetness like brown rice syrup and natural cane sugar make these gingery, nutrient-bars a healthy choice.

Natural sweetness like brown rice syrup and natural cane sugar make these gingery, nutrient-bars a healthy choice.

The snack bar is the ultimate portable nibble to bring to school, but the pre-packaged kinds aren't always delicious or good for you. With these creative recipes, you can make your own super tasty snack bars. From raspberry granola bars to cranberry-pumpkin seed energy bars, we've got the right bar for you.

These dried blueberry and peanut butter-studded bars can be made ahead of time and stored for up to 5 days.

Energizing matcha powder gives these crunchy, gluten-free bars their brilliant green color.