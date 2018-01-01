Snacks don’t have to be full of calories and fat—and we’re not talking about kale chips. Try healthy dips made with fresh veggies and Greek yogurt, baked sweet potato and carrot chips or trail mix loaded with nuts and dried fruit. One of our go-to healthy snacks is spiced edamame, which is simply tossed with olive oil, chile powder and salt and pepper for a flavorful, protein-packed snack. If you have a sweet tooth, fresh fruit is a great solution. Our recipe for watermelon popsicles blends the fresh fruit with mint, lemon zest and a little bit of sugar. Pour the puree into ice cube trays for refreshing two-bite snacks. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s guide to healthy snacking.