There are plenty of ways to enjoy sandwiches, even if you follow a gluten-free diet. To bake a loaf of gluten-free bread, swap out regular all-purpose flour for potato starch, rice flour or millet flour—or skip the bread entirely and try something different, such as crunchy lettuce leaves, meaty portobello mushrooms or corn tortillas. Most of the best sandwich ingredients are gluten-free; choose your favorite protein, make a tangy spread, and add plenty of fresh veggies. Pick flavorful ingredients and you'll soon forget that you’re not eating real bread! Find all of our gluten-free sandwich recipes and tips right here.