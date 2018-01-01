Even if you can’t eat gluten, you can still enjoy all of your favorite snacks—wheat removed. Pizza, doughnuts and cookies are all still on the table, along with plenty of other gluten-free favorites like rice krispie treats and mac and cheese. To make the ultimate GF pizza, use buckwheat flour to make the crust, and top it with your favorite veggies, cheese or meat. Whether you’re a health nut and lean towards kale chips and trail mix, or are craving junk food classics like tacos and whoopie pies, Food & Wine’s guide to gluten-free snacks has these recipes and more.