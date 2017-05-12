Editors Picks: 7 Best Potato Chips

We tore into dozens of bags of potato chips to find the ones worth breaking out at picnics and backyard barbecues this summer.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7 Courtesy of Formaggio's Kitchen

Bonilla a la Vista

These chips, made by the ame family in Spain since the 1930s, are fried in 100 percent olive oil for a bright, fresh taste. $6 for 5 oz.; formaggiokitchen.com.

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy of Rusty's Chips

Rusty's Black Pepper

Thick-cut and made by hand in Southern California, Rusty's are brimming with fresh cracked pepper. $39 for twelve 3-oz. bags; rustyschips.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

Cape Cod Original Reduced Fat

Our top pick in the classic category: these think, supercrunchy chips. We love that they wear homey dips equally as well as creme fraiche and caviar. $4 for 8 oz.; amazon.com.

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

Zapp's Spicy Cajun Crawtators

Each chip packs a hit of hot sauce and cayenne with a salty kick. They taste like a crawfish boil in a bag. $2 for 5 oz.; amazon.com.

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy of Jackson's Honest

Jackson's Honest Purple Heirloom

Antioxidant-rich purple potatoes plus cholesterol-free coconut oil equals zero guilt. Go ahead, do the math! $3 for 5 oz.; jacksonshonest.com.

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy of Amazon

Kettle Brand Jalapeño

These zesty chips amp up even the most basic sandwich. The spicy flavor builds as you eat more of them. $3 for 5 oz.; amazon.com.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy of Whole Foods

365 Sea Salt Classic

Editors loved this one's not-too-salty, hearty potato flavor. $3 for 10 oz.; wholefoodsmarket.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up