Editors Picks: 7 Best Potato Chips

We tore into dozens of bags of potato chips to find the ones worth breaking out at picnics and backyard barbecues this summer.
These chips, made by the ame family in Spain since the 1930s, are fried in 100 percent olive oil for a bright, fresh taste. $6 for 5 oz.; formaggiokitchen.com.
Thick-cut and made by hand in Southern California, Rusty's are brimming with fresh cracked pepper. $39 for twelve 3-oz. bags; rustyschips.com.
Our top pick in the classic category: these think, supercrunchy chips. We love that they wear homey dips equally as well as creme fraiche and caviar. $4 for 8 oz.; amazon.com.
Each chip packs a hit of hot sauce and cayenne with a salty kick. They taste like a crawfish boil in a bag. $2 for 5 oz.; amazon.com.
Antioxidant-rich purple potatoes plus cholesterol-free coconut oil equals zero guilt. Go ahead, do the math! $3 for 5 oz.; jacksonshonest.com.
These zesty chips amp up even the most basic sandwich. The spicy flavor builds as you eat more of them. $3 for 5 oz.; amazon.com.
Editors loved this one's not-too-salty, hearty potato flavor. $3 for 10 oz.; wholefoodsmarket.com.