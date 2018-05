Drying fruit helps to preserve it for a much longer time and concentrates its flavor and sweetness. You can eat it on its own as an easy snack or use it in your cooking to add variety. Dried fruit goes especially well with meat and you’ll find both included in a lot of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern recipes. We love to add raisins, dates and dried cranberries to savory dishes like pork chops, sauteed vegetables and quinoa, and to desserts like cookies, fruit crisps and chocolatey treats. Whether you're looking for something sweet or savory, these recipes don't disappoint. Here, some of our best.