Drying fruit helps to preserve it for a much longer time and concentrates its flavor and sweetness. You can eat it on its own as an easy snack or use it in your cooking to add variety. Dried fruit goes especially well with meat and you’ll find both included in a lot of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern recipes. Try Chef Ferran Adria’s twist on a classic Catalan stew that combines rotisserie chicken, dried apricots and tart cherries, prunes, port and pine nuts. The result is a superdelicious dinner that takes a total of 15 minutes. Find recipe like this and more from Food & Wine’s guide to dried fruit.