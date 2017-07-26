7 DIY Snack Bars for Back-to-School

Get ready for back-to-school with delicious, healthy DIY snack bars.
Ideal for school bake sales or lunch boxes, these tasty granola bars are quick to put together with pantry staples.
These chewy, nutty, white-chocolate-dipped sweets are a little bit granola bar, a little bit trail mix.
Pick your favorite nuts and dried fruit for these fantastic honey-flavored cereal bars.
These oat bars are like delicious granola made to go.
Natural sweetness like brown rice syrup and natural cane sugar make these gingery, nutrient-bars a healthy choice.
These dried blueberry and peanut butter-studded bars can be made ahead of time and stored for up to 5 days.
Energizing matcha powder gives these crunchy, gluten-free bars their brilliant green color.