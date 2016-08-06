11 Best Snacks for a Pool Party

Inflatable swans have nothing on these delicious snacks.

F&W Editors
August 06, 2016

1. Bacon-and-Romaine Skewers with Blue Cheese Dressing

Chef James Holmes reconfigures this classic dish as a playful snack. 

2. Sliced Fresh Guava with Shaved Coconut

© WILLIAM MEPPEM

When buying coconuts, choose heavy ones that feel full of liquid. 

3. Three-Queso Dip

© John Kernick

American cheese, Manchego and sharp cheddar create the ultimate Tex-Mex dip.

4. Shrimp Cakes

F&W's Justin Chapples pairs these paprika-spiked shrimp cakes with an almost-instant spicy mayo. 

5. Lobster Sliders

These are lush, miniature takes on classic New England lobster rolls. 

6. Double-Decker Dr Pepper Chicken Tacos

© John Kernick

Chef Courtney McBroom and actor Aziz Ansari serve these amazing chicken tacos at their epic pool parties.

7. Garlic Bread "Fries" with Marinara "Ketchup"

In this imaginative party snack, addictive garlicky bread sticks and smoky, bacon-laced tomato sauce resemble french fries and ketchup.

8. German Soft Pretzel Sticks

For us, game day is all about salty snacks and cold beer. If you want to keep entertaining easy, serve crowd-pleasing appetizers like creamy guacamole, spicy chicken wings and cheesy nachos. Whether you're hosting the whole neighborhood or heading to a potluck, these snacks are the perfect pairing for a day of football.

These slightly sweet, chewy, dark pretzel sticks are great on their own or with mustard. Or follow star chef Grant Achatz's lead and try them with ranch dressing.

9. Potato Chips with Nori Salt

These supercrunchy potato chips get a flavor boost from a sprinkle of homemade nori salt.

Nori salt adds terrific umami flavor to these crisp chips.

10. Butter Pecan Cookie and Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chef Linton Hopkins gives this recipe a Southern flair thanks to pecans in the cookies.

11. Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Bars

These bars were inspired by the candy and cookies you’d mail to a homesick kid at summer camp.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up