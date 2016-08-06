11 Best Snacks for a Pool Party

Chef James Holmes reconfigures this classic dish as a playful snack.

When buying coconuts, choose heavy ones that feel full of liquid.

American cheese, Manchego and sharp cheddar create the ultimate Tex-Mex dip.

F&W's Justin Chapples pairs these paprika-spiked shrimp cakes with an almost-instant spicy mayo.

These are lush, miniature takes on classic New England lobster rolls.

Chef Courtney McBroom and actor Aziz Ansari serve these amazing chicken tacos at their epic pool parties.

In this imaginative party snack, addictive garlicky bread sticks and smoky, bacon-laced tomato sauce resemble french fries and ketchup.

For us, game day is all about salty snacks and cold beer. If you want to keep entertaining easy, serve crowd-pleasing appetizers like creamy guacamole, spicy chicken wings and cheesy nachos. Whether you're hosting the whole neighborhood or heading to a potluck, these snacks are the perfect pairing for a day of football.

These slightly sweet, chewy, dark pretzel sticks are great on their own or with mustard. Or follow star chef Grant Achatz's lead and try them with ranch dressing.

These supercrunchy potato chips get a flavor boost from a sprinkle of homemade nori salt.

Nori salt adds terrific umami flavor to these crisp chips.

Chef Linton Hopkins gives this recipe a Southern flair thanks to pecans in the cookies.

These bars were inspired by the candy and cookies you’d mail to a homesick kid at summer camp.