7 Smart Kitchen Tools to Help with Holiday Cooking—All $25 or Under

Whether you’re cooking for four or 20 people, prepping, cooking, and serving the perfect holiday dinner is a feat. And at the end of the day, we all just want to enjoy the moment with delicious food and limited frustration. 

Having helpful tools to organize, prep, and make your beloved recipes is key. That’s why we carefully combed through Amazon to find some of the best time- and worry-saving gadgets for the holiday season. And because we all appreciate a bargain, our picks are $25 and under. 

From a pie shield to prevent your buttery, fruity pies from burning to an electric wine opener to save time while you’re hosting, we found seven gadgets that will surely help you mitigate any stress from now until New Year’s. Scroll down to learn more about each.

Potato Ricer 

PriorityChef Large 15oz Stainless Steel Potato Masher and Ricer

Amazon

A potato ricer is simple in design, but ultimately lifesaving when it comes to one of Thanksgiving’s star sides: mashed potatoes. It does all of the mashing work for you, while resulting in light, fluffy mashed potatoes every single time. . This one from Priority Chef is the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. Simply feed a cooked potato into the ricer’s base, then close the top to release finely ground pieces. All you have to do is add butter and any other seasonings, mix, and boom. Perfect potatoes in minutes, with little effort. 

To buy: Priority Chef Potato Ricer, $25 (originally $28) at amazon.com

Pie Shield 

Mrs. Andersonâs Baking Pie Crust Protector Shield

Amazon

I’ve definitely burned a pie crust or two in my day. And while a wrapped piece of aluminum foil can work in a pinch, it isn’t the most efficient, since it takes a long time to arrange, isn’t secure, and can often be wasteful. That’s why it’s a good idea to keep a pie shield on hand for a quick fix if you notice the crust is getting too brown before the filling is ready. This pie shield comes in different sizes, fits all pie dishes, is made from aluminum for durability, and can keep the filling from spilling over into your oven too. With over 5,500 perfect ratings and an $8 price tag, it’s well worth snapping up for your holiday pies.  

To buy: Mrs. Andersons 9-Inch Pie Shield, $8 at amazon.com

Digital Meat Thermometer

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

While a meat thermometer is an essential tool for year-round cooking, it’s a Thanksgiving MVP, since meat tends to be the main course for many. You’ll be able to ensure perfectly cooked meat per safety guidelines, as well as prevent an overly dry turkey on the big day. This No. 1 bestselling Kizen digital meat thermometer has an easy-to-read digital display, a list of temperatures for each type of meat, andi gauges temperature in just 3 seconds. If you don’t need to keep a constant eye on the temperature, it can also work for candy making and frying too. 

To buy: Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $10 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Electric Wine Opener

Secura Electric Wine Opener

Amazon

Guests are pouring in, you’re juggling three different dishes and an appetizer, but somehow you still want to be a host and serve wine. Enter an electric wine opener. No more fumbling around with a classic corkscrew opener — this electric one opens a bottle at the click of a button. It only takes seconds of your time, which shoppers love. They’ve given the gadget over 26,100 perfect ratings, plus it’s another No. 1 bestseller on Amazon in its electric wine bottle openers list

To buy: Secura Electric Wine Opener, $22 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Produce Saver Containers 

Rubbermaid 4-Piece Produce Saver Containers for Refrigerator with Lids

Amazon

If you’re anything like me, the idea of going to the grocery store on Thanksgiving sounds like Plan Z. That’s why it’s a great idea to stock up on ingredients you’ll need ahead of time, so you can focus on cooking and organizing on the day-of. The only caveat is perishable produce. Though buying delicate lettuce and fruit a week or so ahead of time sounds great, they can spoil fast, especially in a jam-packed fridge. Luckily the Rubbermaid Produce Saver Containers exist. Snap up this set (a medium and a large container) to store those perishable items. Their built-in filters help maintain proper ventilation, that way your veggies and fruit stays fresh for weeks, according to reviewers

To buy: Rubbermaid Produce Saver Container Set, $12 with coupon (originally $23) at amazon.com

Multiuse Vegetable Chopper 

Keouke Vegetable Chopper Slicer Dicer

Amazon

Though I fully stand by a good knife and a cutting board, sometimes a vegetable chopping tool comes in handy for those dishes where knife-cuts aren’t as important or there’s a ton of vegetable prep involved. This $19 option comes with 12 different pieces to help you cut prep time down immensely. You can shred, chop, dice, and slice produce in different sizes. Just choose and insert the desired blade, place your vegetable on top, and either use the top of the device to push down and chop, or your hand to shred or slide. It’s also got a convenient container at the bottom to collect the ingredients for even easier cleanup and organization. 

To buy: Keouke 12-in-1 Vegetable Chopper, $19 with coupon (originally $21) at amazon.com

Flat Whisk

OXO Good Grips Flat Whisk

Amazon

We’ve all seen a bubble whisk — but don’t overlook a flat one. Its flat shape helps focus all of the whisking power to the bottom of the pan, which is key for getting at lumps in gravy and deglazing to remove any flavorful bits. This option from Oxo is only $10, plus it’s got sturdy stainless steel wires (avoid using this in nonstick pans), an easy-to-grip handle, and it’s dishwasher-safe. Plus, over 4,500 shoppers gave it a five-star rating. 

To buy: Oxo Good Grips Flat Whisk, $10 at amazon.com

