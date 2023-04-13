Amazon Just Added Tons of Small Kitchen Products to Make Your Mornings Smoother—Starting at $25

Mornings can be tough. You stumble out of bed, just looking for that first sip of coffee. Or maybe you always crave a fruit-filled smoothie in the morning, but you have to rummage through messy cabinets to pull it out. A seamless morning sets you up for success during the rest of the day, all you need is the right tools.

Thanks to a big batch of kitchen products on Amazon, your morning routine is about to become much smoother. The home department just released more than 50 new products that are designed to make strong cups of coffee, fry the perfect egg, and produce a refreshing cup of orange juice, while you’re getting ready to start your day. No confusing keypads or settings, no bulky appliances that won’t fit anywhere in your kitchen. Just simple, effective appliances.

From easy-to-use single-serving latte and iced coffee makers to a portable blender that will fit on your counter, we’ve rounded up some of the best finds from the Amazon home department. Most of them are affordable and compact, and prices start at just $25. Check out our favorites from the new releases, or check the full selection here.

The Best New Small Appliance Releases on Amazon:

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker

To buy: $176 at amazon.com

This Keurig single-serving coffee maker lets users customize their ideal cup of coffee. It can brew 6, 8, 10 and 12-ounce cups of coffee, in four different temperatures, from warm to “max hot” for people who love their coffee scalding. Customize the strength of your coffee, too, with one of five settings. Once the water in the tank heats up, the Keurig can brew your cup of coffee in less than a minute. No more waiting around for your first sip of caffeine.

Instant Pot Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

To buy: $100 (originally $120) at amazon.com

Known for the Instant Pot, this brand also makes a fast-working coffee maker. This machine can make cold brew in around 20 minutes, compared to a more drawn out 24-hour process. You can use your preferred coffee, and it also works with loose leaf tea if you’re not a coffee drinker. The control panel allows users to customize the brew strength and time. The removable glass pitcher holds up to 32-ounces of liquid.

Cosori Electric Coffee Grinder

To buy: $30 at amazon.com

This compact device speeds up the pour-over coffee making process. It can grind up coarse coffee beans in as little as five seconds. It’s made from durable stainless steel, and won’t cause a mess. The lid locks into place to prevent coffee grounds splattering on your countertops, and when you’re done using it, pop the grinding chamber in the dishwasher for easy clean up. Measuring just 3.55- by 3.55- by 7.49-inches, it will take up almost no space in your kitchen.

Hamilton Beach Mini Cordless Portable Personal Blender

To buy: $35 at amazon.com

If you have limited space in your kitchen, this mini blender is perfect for you. Because it's cordless and portable, you can blend up a smoothie anywhere in your home, or you can take it with you to the office or even on a camping trip. All you have to do is remember to recharge it. The 16-ounce jar attachment includes a travel lid to ensure nothing spills. Simply pop the jar off the base of the blender and take your smoothie to-go.

Mr. Coffee One-Touch Espresso, Cappuccino, and Latte Maker

To buy: $350 at amazon.com

The easy-to-interpret control panel on the coffee machine makes it simple to choose between a single or double shot espresso, cappuccino, or a latte. The tank holds up to 18-ounces of milk at a time, and it also features an automatic milk frother. A progress bar on the front of the machine shows you when the machine is ready to start brewing and when your beverage is done.

Keurig K-Iced Single Serving Coffee Maker

To buy: $100 at amazon.com

This single serving coffee maker is designed specifically to brew iced coffee in 8,10, and 12-ounce sizes. The machine automatically adjusts the temperature as it's brewing, starting out hot, then gradually cooling down to prevent the ice in your glass from melting. While the opening where the mug is placed on some coffee makers is not large enough to fit a tumbler filled with ice, the Keurig K-iced coffee maker is tall enough to accommodate a glass or travel mug up to 7-inches tall.

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Stackable Mug

To buy: $25 at amazon.com

This stainless steel mug can withstand use in all kinds of weather and environments. Whether you’re taking it hiking or camping, or just using it to transport your coffee to work in the morning, the durable stainless steel won’t get damaged. The insulated cup maintains the temperature of hot and cold beverages, while the magnetized slider lid cuts down on spills. It can even go right in the dishwasher.

Omega Cold Press Vegetable and Fruit Juice Extractor

To buy: $550 at amazon.com

There’s almost nothing as refreshing and energizing as a cold glass of fresh orange juice in the morning. This 2-liter capacity Omega juicer lets you make big batches of your favorite fruit juices in the morning — and you don’t need to bother cutting up each piece of produce into small pieces, either. The juicer can accommodate whole pieces of fruit like apples and oranges, so you can add all your ingredients at once, turn on the juicer, and go about your morning. Plus, with no juicing screen and a separate compartment that holds leftover pulp, it’s easy to clean.

Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker

To buy: $80 at amazon.com

This 10-cup coffee maker features a thermal carafe that retains heat longer, so a pot of hot coffee is right at your fingertips all morning. It doesn’t use a hot plate either, which means your coffee will never taste burned. Users can also customize the strength of their coffee with the regular, bold, and robust settings. Another fun feature of this coffee maker is that you can program it to make coffee ahead of time. It automatically shuts off when the coffee is done.

GreenPan Electric Indoor Grill and Griddle

To buy: $130 at amazon.com

This combination grill and griddle maximizes counter space. Not only can it grill vegetables, salmon filets, or burgers, but the griddle function cooks pancakes and fried eggs to perfection. It can even serve as a panini press. You don’t have to choose between either function, either. It lays flat so that you use the grill and griddle functions at the same time. The nonstick coating makes it easy to clean, and durable enough to withstand frequent use.

Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Latte Lux

To buy: $135 at amazon.com

This Mr. Coffee machine can make cappuccinos, lattes, hot, and iced coffees in 8, 12, or 16-ounce sizes. With one touch, add either cold foam or hot froth to your beverage. Dual-sided compartments let users measure out how much milk and coffee they want for each individual beverage. The control panel features foolproof buttons, and the coffee maker comes with a 22-ounce tumbler so you can take your coffee to go.

