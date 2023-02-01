I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought

If living in a small home teaches you anything, it’s that you have to be crafty to create more space than you actually have. After buying a studio in New York, I know these small-space challenges all too well. And because I spend a lot of time cooking and baking, I went on a personal hunt to find kitchen appliances that’ll be my go-to sous chefs and fit the bill. And let me tell you, it was worth it.

Although I have limited countertop space, there’s no reason why I should give up on finding amazing cooking appliances. I just think of them as mini versions of their larger counterparts. And since I’m cooking for one most of the time, many of these appliances are ideal for single servings, too. Sure, I did buy large appliances, like this 24-inch gas stove that fit perfectly in my space, but right now, we’re focusing on on options you can keep on the counters, stick in cabinets, and store over the refrigerator. Hey, I wasn’t kidding about getting creative.

All these small kitchen appliances are designed to help you in the kitchen and simply make life easier, which I love. Plus, you might recognize a few of these picks from popular brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Krups, and more with prices starting as low as $10.

Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

To buy: $10 at amazon.com

This Dash mini appliance brings me back to the college days of making perfect flapjacks with the professional maker. With the waffle maker, I can enjoy the breakfast treat every weekend right at home. It turns batter into a full-on mini waffle in just 3 minutes without having to flip the device or check in on it mid-cooking. But I don’t only make classic waffles, I also love to get creative and make savory dishes like salmon waffle cakes.

Krups Simply Brew 5-Cup Coffee Maker

To buy: $30 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com

I can honestly say I use this every single day, and it’s never failed me. I originally had the larger, 10-cup coffee maker, but quickly learned it took up too much precious space. So I swapped old faithful for the next best thing and it’s lived on my counter ever since. It’s perfect for one or two people thanks to its decent 5-cup capacity. It also comes with a reusable filter and making coffee is as easy as pushing a button.

Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster

This no-frills toaster is exactly what I needed — it toasts bread, left-over waffles, and even frozen English muffins without a problem. The two slot openings allow me to heat up two slices at a time, it comes with three pre-programmed settings along with a shade dial, so I can enjoy lightly brown baked goods. It’s so compact and has a slim design I appreciate.

To buy: $30 (originally $55) at amazon.com

Crux 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

I cannot tell you how many meals I’ve made in this slow cooker. It’s an absolute godsend for anyone who lives a busy lifestyle or would rather an appliance do the hard work for them. It has presented me with delicious pumpkin chili, turkey meatballs, chicken enchilada stuffed sweet potatoes, deconstructed chicken pot pie, and more. It’s not a tiny appliance, but it’s compact enough to fit on my prep station without taking up too much room, so if you’re looking for a slow cooker, this one is it.

To buy: $65 at amazon.com

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender

KitchenAid may be the most known for their stand mixers, but their blenders aren’t too shabby. I’m a big fan of smoothies, and this appliance blends up fruit seeds and nuts so well, I never feel like I have to chew on the hard bits. It has an easy turn-on button and a dial that speeds up the impressive, asymmetrical blades. This one comes with a BPA-free jar which has these divots that guide foods and liquids back into the fold to be blended over and over. Pretty genius.

To buy: $270 (originally $300) at amazon.com

Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle

Drinking tea at the end of the day is a family pastime. It stems from my Asian upbringing and we never, ever warmed water in the microwave. That’s where this small water kettle comes in. It forgoes the need to boil water on the stove and starts the heating process almost immediately. It’s easy to fill up via its wide mouth and is ideal for one serving.

To buy: $29 (originally $58) at amazon.com

Aroma Housewares 6-Cup One Touch Rice Cooker

Having a large rice cooker, like the one my mom worships, makes sense for a big family, but for me? Not so much. That’s why a mini rice cooker like this one is totally up my alley. It’s small enough to fit in my pantry, is super lightweight for easy transport, and makes rice soft and fluffy. It uses a single-button function to make up to 6 cups of cooked rice. It’s great for white or brown rice, quinoas, and tons of other grains, making it super versatile, too.

To buy: $20 at amazon.com

Non-Amazon Honorary Editor Pick

BlendJet 2 Portable Blender

This is one of the most unique blenders I’ve ever seen. It blends fruits, vegetables, and more in just a few minutes without the need to plug in. You read that right. All it takes is some charging before the BlendJet is ready to go. And because it’s small and portable, you can literally use it anywhere, like the office or a friend’s house. When I’m in a pinch, I even drink right from the blending jar. It’s truly an appliance you have to check out.

To buy: $45 (originally $50) at target.com