Lifestyle Kitchen I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought I’ve been using these appliances constantly over the course of a few years. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 1, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Reese Herrington If living in a small home teaches you anything, it’s that you have to be crafty to create more space than you actually have. After buying a studio in New York, I know these small-space challenges all too well. And because I spend a lot of time cooking and baking, I went on a personal hunt to find kitchen appliances that’ll be my go-to sous chefs and fit the bill. And let me tell you, it was worth it. Although I have limited countertop space, there’s no reason why I should give up on finding amazing cooking appliances. I just think of them as mini versions of their larger counterparts. And since I’m cooking for one most of the time, many of these appliances are ideal for single servings, too. Sure, I did buy large appliances, like this 24-inch gas stove that fit perfectly in my space, but right now, we’re focusing on on options you can keep on the counters, stick in cabinets, and store over the refrigerator. Hey, I wasn’t kidding about getting creative. All these small kitchen appliances are designed to help you in the kitchen and simply make life easier, which I love. Plus, you might recognize a few of these picks from popular brands like Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Krups, and more with prices starting as low as $10. Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $10 Krups Simply Brew 5-Cup Coffee Maker, $30 with coupon (originally $40) Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster, $30 (originally $55) Crux 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $65 KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender, $270 (originally $300) Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle, $29 (originally $58) Aroma Housewares 6-Cup One Touch Rice Cooker, $20 BlendJet 2 Portable Blender, $45 (originally $50) Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon To buy: $10 at amazon.com This Dash mini appliance brings me back to the college days of making perfect flapjacks with the professional maker. With the waffle maker, I can enjoy the breakfast treat every weekend right at home. It turns batter into a full-on mini waffle in just 3 minutes without having to flip the device or check in on it mid-cooking. But I don’t only make classic waffles, I also love to get creative and make savory dishes like salmon waffle cakes. Krups Simply Brew 5-Cup Coffee Maker Amazon To buy: $30 with coupon (originally $40) at amazon.com I can honestly say I use this every single day, and it’s never failed me. I originally had the larger, 10-cup coffee maker, but quickly learned it took up too much precious space. So I swapped old faithful for the next best thing and it’s lived on my counter ever since. It’s perfect for one or two people thanks to its decent 5-cup capacity. It also comes with a reusable filter and making coffee is as easy as pushing a button. Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster Amazon This no-frills toaster is exactly what I needed — it toasts bread, left-over waffles, and even frozen English muffins without a problem. The two slot openings allow me to heat up two slices at a time, it comes with three pre-programmed settings along with a shade dial, so I can enjoy lightly brown baked goods. It’s so compact and has a slim design I appreciate. To buy: $30 (originally $55) at amazon.com Crux 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker Amazon I cannot tell you how many meals I’ve made in this slow cooker. It’s an absolute godsend for anyone who lives a busy lifestyle or would rather an appliance do the hard work for them. It has presented me with delicious pumpkin chili, turkey meatballs, chicken enchilada stuffed sweet potatoes, deconstructed chicken pot pie, and more. It’s not a tiny appliance, but it’s compact enough to fit on my prep station without taking up too much room, so if you’re looking for a slow cooker, this one is it. To buy: $65 at amazon.com KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender Amazon KitchenAid may be the most known for their stand mixers, but their blenders aren’t too shabby. I’m a big fan of smoothies, and this appliance blends up fruit seeds and nuts so well, I never feel like I have to chew on the hard bits. It has an easy turn-on button and a dial that speeds up the impressive, asymmetrical blades. This one comes with a BPA-free jar which has these divots that guide foods and liquids back into the fold to be blended over and over. Pretty genius. To buy: $270 (originally $300) at amazon.com Bodum Bistro Electric Water Kettle Amazon Drinking tea at the end of the day is a family pastime. It stems from my Asian upbringing and we never, ever warmed water in the microwave. That’s where this small water kettle comes in. It forgoes the need to boil water on the stove and starts the heating process almost immediately. It’s easy to fill up via its wide mouth and is ideal for one serving. To buy: $29 (originally $58) at amazon.com Aroma Housewares 6-Cup One Touch Rice Cooker Amazon Having a large rice cooker, like the one my mom worships, makes sense for a big family, but for me? Not so much. That’s why a mini rice cooker like this one is totally up my alley. It’s small enough to fit in my pantry, is super lightweight for easy transport, and makes rice soft and fluffy. It uses a single-button function to make up to 6 cups of cooked rice. It’s great for white or brown rice, quinoas, and tons of other grains, making it super versatile, too. To buy: $20 at amazon.com Non-Amazon Honorary Editor Pick BlendJet 2 Portable Blender Target This is one of the most unique blenders I’ve ever seen. It blends fruits, vegetables, and more in just a few minutes without the need to plug in. You read that right. All it takes is some charging before the BlendJet is ready to go. And because it’s small and portable, you can literally use it anywhere, like the office or a friend’s house. When I’m in a pinch, I even drink right from the blending jar. It’s truly an appliance you have to check out. To buy: $45 (originally $50) at target.com More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit