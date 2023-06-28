7-Eleven Releases Icy Slurpee Jewelry Collaboration

Plus, the unofficial drink of the summer now has a song of the summer from rapper Flo Milli.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on June 28, 2023
Slurpee and Slurpee necklace
Photo:

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

There are many revolving candidates for the "drink of the summer" this time each year. But it's hard to argue that the perennial summer drink isn't a Slurpee from 7-Eleven. The convenience store chain recognizes this nostalgic connection with warm weather, whether it's by allowing customers to fill anything they want with frozen slush once a year or releasing Slurpee Jibbitz charms with its official 7-Eleven Crocs. And this month, the brand is keeping things cool with a new iced-out jewelry collection and a new song-of-the-summer-candidate track from rapper Flo Milli.

If you hadn't noticed, 7-Eleven recently redesigned its Slurpee cups with nearly-fluorescent colors and bold black logos. That revamp has now been set in stone, so to speak, in a jewelry collaboration with streetwear and accessories designer King Ice. The four available capsule collection pieces feature blinged-out Slurpee cups as a necklace, keychain, or car weight, plus an OG 7-Eleven logo pendant. All are plated in 14-karat gold (plus white gold S's on the cups) and studded with VVS diamond simulate stones. Prices range from $100 to $120 at 7collection.com.

Slurpee necklace

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Additional Slurpee-themed necklaces, rings, bracelets, and a chain valued at $2,500 will be given away to 7-Eleven rewards members, with purchases gaining entries to the contest through August 1.

As for the aforementioned song, Flo Milli collaborated with rising stars Maiya the Don, 2Rare, and Kari Faux on a new (dare we say) banger with Slurpee-inspired lyrics titled "Anything Flows" that captures summer vibes with its sound and an early-2000s aesthetic in its accompanying music video. Check it out on YouTube, Spotify, and below:

If you're feeling inspired to try spitting a few bars of your own, 7-Eleven invites you to fire up your TikTok or Instagram app to duet or remix lyrics to the open verse by July 12 with the hashtag #FlowLikeSlurpee for a chance to be featured in a remix of the song later this summer.

