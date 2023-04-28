It's Time to Get Creative, Because Bring Your Own Cup Day Is Back at 7-Eleven

You deserve a refreshing Slurpee in whichever container you choose.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on April 28, 2023
7-Eleven Bring Your Own Cup Day
Photo:

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Get your cups, buckets, jars, flower pots, or any other vessel you can think of ready, because Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven is back.

Fans of the frosty drink can snag their drink for $1.99 on Saturday, April 29, at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. And, according to a press release provided to Food & Wine, customers are encouraged to get creative with their choice of cup. However, not too creative. All customer-brought vessels must fit inside the in-store display's size requirements (no larger than a 10-inch diameter). The company says this is to "ensure it can also fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser," However, we can't help but think it might be because people have gotten too creative with their containers in years past, including bringing everything from kiddie pools to fish tanks to fill up. 

"We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways — especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink," Ben Boulden, the director of proprietary beverages at 7-Eleven, said. "From cowboy boot to fishbowl... the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year."


Customers can also try the new limited-time flavor, Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, which the brand says is a delicious "blend of kiwi, pear, and watermelon flavors." Other refreshing flavors on offer include the Brisk Blood Orange, combining Brisk iced tea with a citrus punch, the Mango Lemonade flavor, and the Pineapple Whip. Of course, guests can always go for the classics Coca-Cola, Cherry, and Blue Raspberry. Forgot your cup? That's OK. You can snag a small cup from 7-Eleven for $1.

Just remember to keep your container appropriate (flower vase, yes, 10-gallon water jug, no), clean, and make sure it's watertight. Because nothing ruins a fun day like a Slurpee stain on a fresh t-shirt. 

