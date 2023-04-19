McDonald's Will Finally Let You Order a Side of Big Mac Sauce

But the limited-edition Big Mac sauce cups won't stick around forever.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Updated on April 19, 2023
McDonald's Big Mac Sauce and a Big Mac
Photo:

Food & Wine / Courtesy of McDonald's

Having a special sauce isn't unique to any one burger chain, but for every chain that has one, that sauce has its diehard fans. So if the house condiment on McDonald's Big Mac is your favorite part, then the fast food chain is offering something right up your alley.

Starting April 27, Big Mac sauce is available in sauce cups (think the barbecue, sweet and sour, or honey mustard containers that come with your McNuggets). That means you can dip any sandwich, fries, hashbrowns, or, what the heck, even an apple pie, directly into a well of Big Mac sauce to your heart's content. Or, if you really want to swing for the fences, order up some sauce cups and totally slather your Big Mac.

While McDonald's has leaned into its red and gold aesthetic, the Big Mac sauce cups are actually sporting a throwback color scheme: Blue and silver, evoking the original Big Mac wrapper from the 1960s. The Big Mac sauce cups will be available for no extra charge with McNuggets, or a la carte as a side order (limit five cups, and charges my apply) with other menu items for a limited time at participating McDonald's nationwide.

"The Big Mac has been an icon on the McDonald's menu since it first debuted nationally in 1968, after an Owner/Operator in Pittsburg, PA came up with the idea for a double burger sandwich," the announcement from McDonald's reads. "And the fandom for the Big Mac has only grown with time... expanding to menus across the globe, creating social media craze when 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce were given away in the U.S. in 2017, and who could forget the classic 'two all-beef patties...' jingle we're all still singing?"

Coincidentally, if not enough sauce has been your beef with McDonald's Big Mac in the past, the chain also announced it'll be slapping on a little extra. McDonald's unveiled changes to its core hamburger and cheeseburger lineup this week, including meltier cheese, toasted buns, grilled onions, and, on the iconic Big Mac, more sauce.

