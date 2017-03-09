Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Virgo

1 of 5

10-Vegetable Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Virgo: Loves fresh-flavored dishes like green salads and other healthy food like grains.

This satisfying salad can be served completely raw to preserve vitamins that can get lost during blanching.

2 of 5

Farro and Green Bean Salad

"The first time I tasted farro, it changed my life," says Melissa Kelly about the ancient grain that's rich in fiber, complex carbohydrates and magnesium.

3 of 5

Bulgur Salad with Lightly Roasted Vegetables

This healthy cracked-wheat salad contains diced, just-tender roasted carrot, red onion and bell pepper, and little pieces of cucumber. Mehmet Gürs also stirs in tomato paste, which adds richness and sweetness.

4 of 5

Yogurt and Apricot Pie with Crunchy Granola Crust

Oats and almonds may both help lower blood pressure; they're incorporated here in an ingenious granola crust for this sweet-tart pie.

5 of 5

Minty Lemon Iced Tea

This refreshing iced tea is perfect at a summer cookout.

