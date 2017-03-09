Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Sagittarius

Chickpea Tagine

Sagittarius: Loves fragrant, exotic foods like Moroccan tagines. Also, sweet things, especially with dried fruit and nuts.

Christine Manfield created this fragrant stew after a trip to Morocco's High Atlas Mountains.

Pistachio-Apricot Biryani

Many Indian restaurants call any spiced rice dish biryani, but Suvir Saran insists, "Biryani must be layered." Here, he boils rice like pasta to make it fluffy, then layers it in a casserole dish with yogurt, pistachios and apricots.

Stir-Fried Five-Spice Pork with Lettuce Cups

Melissa Rubel Jacobson seasons chunks of tender, succulent pork shoulder with Chinese five-spice powder (a mixture of cinnamon, fennel seeds, cloves, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns), which is a fast way to add Asian flavor.

Sweet Semolina and Dried-Apricot Pilaf

This lovely dessert or late-breakfast dish is made by toasting coarse semolina and almonds in butter, then simmering them with sweetened milk and dried apricots. The result is crumbly, aromatic and pilaf-like. It's called helva in Turkey, though it's not to be confused with another Turkish dessert called halvah, which is made with tahini and is fairly common in the U.S.

Chai Latte

Mel Trudeau and Rick Vanderheite infuse vodka and other spirits with fruit, herbs and spices to create seasonal cocktails like this wintry variation on a White Russian.

