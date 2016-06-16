Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Libra

Libra: Loves comfort foods, like stews. Subtle, classical dishes, or warm, gently perfumed foods with sweet spices like cardamom or cinnamon.
For this beef stew, Jacques Pépin uses a special piece of the shoulder called the flatiron steak. This long, narrow piece is extremely lean, tender and moist, and it makes an ideal stew.
To deepen the flavor of this lightly creamy, bacon-studded chowder, chef Wade Murphy at the Lisloughrey Lodge adds the briny cooking liquid from the mussels and clams.
Alternative healers use star anise to fight cold and flu symptoms. Melissa Rubel Jacobson combines the licorice–scented spice with cinnamon and ginger—both stomach soothers—to flavor a restorative chicken-noodle soup.
This moist cake, topped by a generous layer of cardamom-spiced, pecan-dotted crumbs, is a fabulous gift.
To give this tequila smash an autumnal feel, Devlin DeVore adds apple juice ("apple" is manzana in Spanish) and cinnamon.
