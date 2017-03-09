Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Leo

Honey-Glazed Baby Back Ribs with Whiskey Marinade

Leo: Loves pungent, rich and strong dishes like coconut curries.

At Pok Pok, Andy Ricker roasts these meaty, tender ribs for two to three hours over a low fire for a fabulously smoky flavor. In this easy adaptation, the ribs are slow-cooked in the oven, then finished on the grill. Baby back ribs cut across the bone are the classic Thai choice, but whole ribs are just as delicious.

Beef Tenderloin with Aromatic Thai Spices

Jean-Georges Vongerichten loves to cook beef tenderloin sous vide—a restaurant technique that home cooks can easily replicate by simmering the steaks in a resealable plastic freezer bag at a low temperature (a thermometer is essential).

Mahimahi Coconut Curry Stew with Carrots and Fennel

Padma Lakshmi always makes extra portions of this excellent coconut-curried mahimahi so she can reheat it the next day and eat it over noodles, like an Asian laksa.

Cambodian Chicken-and-Rice Soup with Shrimp

For this spicy, soothing and restorative chicken-and-rice soup, Ratha Chau prepares his own delectable chicken stock and roasts a chicken, which is then cut into large pieces and added to it. At home, using prepared stock and preroasted chicken significantly cuts back on prep time.

Saffron Lassi

Lassis are ubiquitous in India; the shakes, made with yogurt or buttermilk, can be sweet or salty. The Victorian-style Imperial Hotel in India's capital, New Delhi, where Peggy Markel stopped on her way to Rajasthan, has an extensive selection of lassi. This one is elegantly flavored with saffron.

GO TO RECIPE

