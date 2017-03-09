Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Capricorn

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Bitter Greens with Almonds and Goat Cheese

Capricorn: Loves Bitter foods, like dark chocolate. Also earthy flavors and solid, stodgy food.

Apricot jam makes for an irresistible sweet-tart dressing for bitter greens. Melissa Rubel mixes warm jam with olive oil, vinegar and herbs.

slideshow Terrific Green Salads

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

Shea Gallante brushes his meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes. The glaze also makes the meat loaf especially easy to pair with red wine.

slideshow Affordable Meat Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Beet Risotto

Beets give this creamy risotto stunning color and delicate sweetness. Grace Parisi suggests wearing rubber gloves and shredding the beets directly into a stainless steel bowl to avoid staining hands and countertops.

slideshow  Great Italian Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Manhattan

The earliest known printed recipe for the Manhattan was published in O. H. Byron's 1884 Modern Bartenders' Guide, which cites two versions: one made with French vermouth, the other with Italian.

slideshow More Classic Cocktails

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Deep, Dark Chocolate Pudding

This easy-to-make pudding is lush and intensely chocolaty.

slideshow Decadent Chocolate Desserts

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up