Zodiac Signs: Recipes for Cancer

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Zucchini-and-Watercress Soup

Cancer: Loves mild, soothing foods like ice cream, rice or chamomile. Also, watery or water-based foods like melon, watercress and seaweed.

Sophie Dahl likes eating peppery watercress in the spring and has figured out a way to highlight its bright flavor in this silky soup. A single tablespoon of cream gives the vivid green soup a touch of richness.

slideshow Cold Soup Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Summery Fettuccine Alfredo

This extra-light Alfredo sauce for pasta gets its silkiness from fresh ricotta and grated pecorino cheese.

slideshow Fast Weekday Pastas

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Berry-Yogurt Pavlovas with Chamomile-Lavender Syrup

Aromatherapists take advantage of the calming powers of both chamomile and lavender. Melissa Rubel Jacobson steeps the flowers in a syrup for antioxidant-rich berries.

Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Soy Milk-Arborio Rice Pudding with Poached Figs

The arborio rice in Joe Bastianich's lightly sweet pudding provides complex carbohydrates for energy. Since the pudding keeps well in the refrigerator, Joe Bastianich makes it in big batches, then reheats portions for quick breakfasts.

slideshow Wonderful Breakfast Ideas

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Cucumber-Honeydew Freeze

Fruit flavors generally mix well if they're from the same botanical family. This cool and light summer cocktail works because cucumber and melon both belong to the Cucurbitaceae family.

slideshow Cocktail Party Recipes

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up