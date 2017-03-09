Yoga Retreats

This St. Helena wine store is seriously committed to the union of exercise and alcohol: they've transformed a room behind their shop into a yoga studio, so after a calming candlelit class, students can taste bottlings by organic and biodynamic winemakers like Aum Cellars (pronounced "om"). Classes are offered every Thursday night and guests may participate in either the class or tasting, or both.

Price: $15 for class and tasting, $10 for class or tasting only