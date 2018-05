Chef Way Austin's The Mighty Cone food trailer has become famous for its Hot-and-Crunchy Cones: fried chicken coated in an ingenious mix of cornflakes, slivered almonds and sesame seeds, then wrapped in a tortilla with a mango-jalapeño slaw and a spicy ancho "paint."

Easy Way Keep the crunch but omit the chile "paint," instead upping the amount of jalapeños in the slaw.