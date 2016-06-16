World's Weirdest Restaurants

In Italy one of the toughest restaurants to get into is this oddly situated one, set inside a prison and staffed almost entirely by inmates (don't worry, the cutlery is plastic). One reason for the waits of up to two months is that it's hugely popular; the other is that every diner needs to be screened by Rome's Ministry of Justice.

Photo © Telegraph Media Group Limited 2007 / Nick Cornish

Delicious Roman Recipes