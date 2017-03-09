World's Weirdest Food Festivals

Sure, the Maine Lobster Festival, held the first full weekend in August each year in Rockland, Maine, steams up some 20,000 pounds of lobster. But the other great attraction is the Great International William Atwood Lobster Crate Race, where participants run across a makeshift "bridge" of partially submerged lobster crates in the Atlantic. The current record of 4,501 crates was set in 2008 by then 12-year-old Andrew Bachiochi from Connecticut.