World's Scariest Foods

Also known as Sardinian maggot cheese, these pungent rounds are made from the sheep's milk cheese called pecorino. Available only on the black market, they're allowed to reach an advanced stage of fermentation, becoming soft, wet and covered with larvae from the cheese fly. (Casu marzu means "rotten cheese" in Sardinian.) Some diners are said to clear the cheese of larvae before eating it; others consume the stinking cheese as-is.